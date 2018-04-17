Amy Olnes becomes Family Nurse Practitioner at BCHC

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) announced this week that Amy Olnes will be joining the medical staff as a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) following her graduation from the University of Nebraska Medical Center this May.

Olnes has been a registered nurse (RN) at the health center since 2013. As an FNP, she will be able to do exams, diagnose patients and prescribe medicine.

“Amy will be a great addition to our medical team,” said Dr. Bridgette Pudwill. “She has been an important part of our staff as an RN, and we look forward to working with her in this new capacity as a Family Nurse Practitioner.”

