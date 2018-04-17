Cardinal Kids Club and FFA members partner for service project at GSS Albion

By Gabby Christensen

Nothing says spring quite like gardens and flowers.

And, despite the uncooperative weather, some students in the community have been busy planning a special spring project.

The after-school program, Cardinal Kids Club, has teamed up with Boone Central FFA members to design, build and maintain raised garden beds at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Cardinal Kids Club received support and funding from Beyond School Bells of Lincoln to create some gardening initiatives within the after-school program.

Part of that support included a consultation with an organization out of Omaha called Whispering Roots. This nonprofit organization specializes in creating aquaponics, hydroponics, and various gardening solutions to urban and rural communities both nationally and internationally.

Founder and CEO Greg Fripp traveled to Albion for a meeting regarding the upcoming project.

Good Samaritan Community Relations Director Bryan Molt and Activities Director Andrea Haddix, along with Boone Central FFA and Ag teacher Abby Hitchler, and Cardinal Kids Club Program Director Mollie Morrow, all met with Fripp to discuss the potential of collaborating on a gardening initiative.

