Centenarian Ellen Norskov has served area in many ways

By Gabby Christensen

Ellen Norskov, of Albion, has worn many hats throughout her life—some of which have included switch board operator, ball room dance instructor, choir director and school teacher.

And, on May 2, Norskov will add turning 100 years old to her long list of experiences.

“I never thought I’d live to be 100,” Norskov said. “But I feel very lucky.”

Norskov, who is originally from Dannebrog, has resided in Albion most of her life.

Her father, Chris Petersen, who was a butter maker, owned and operated the Albion Creamery Company from 1936 to 1942.

From 1936 to 1940, Norskov worked as a switchboard operator in Albion.

“It was just about the only thing a person just out of high school could do at that time,” Norskov said.

Norskov married her husband, Arnold, in 1940.

The pair knew each other through their fathers, who were good friends in the early 1900s.

Norskov said their union was only fitting, as Arnold was an only child and Ellen was the only daughter in her family.

The couple had five children: Mary Ellen Norskov, Cheryl (Terry) Twiestmeyer, Julie (Jack) Adkins, Tom (Mary) Norskov and Alida (Gary) Lamb.

All of the Norskov children are musically inclined, according to their mother.

Norskov partly credits her father for the family’s musical ability.

