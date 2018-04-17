Future raise set for council, mayor posts

Albion City Council adopted a resolution on April 10 setting higher pay rates for the elected city council and mayor positions.

However, the new rates won’t be effective until the current terms of the mayor and council have expired.

Several council members expressed the hope that higher pay might spark more interest among Albion residents in running for the positions.

At times in the past, there have not been enough candidates for city elective office to fill the available seats.

This year, however, incumbent Mayor Jim Jarecki and incumbent Councilman Jon Porter are running for re-election. There are also two new candidates, Forrest Francis and Chris Kohtz, seeking the council seat being vacated by Jim Riedmiller.

Starting with the new terms, the mayor will receive $5,000 per year, up from the present $2,000 per year. Council members beginning new terms will receive $2,500 per year, up from the present $1,000 per year.

The last increase in mayor and council pay was approved in April of 1997, when salaries changed from $1,600 to $2,000 per year for the mayor and from $800 to $1,000 per year for council members.

Before adoption of the April 1997 pay rates, the pay of $1,600 and $800/year was set in September of 1994.

