Great American Clean Up-Clean Up Your Block

The Great American Clean Up-Clean Your Block continues in Petersburg. The area yards and roadside ditches have been cleaned. Many loads of broken limbs and branches have been taken to the village dump.

Every day, pickups and trailers are unloading at the dump burn pile.

As the weather improves, Harry and Bernie Cunningham are hoping to see everyone doing their part, “…keeping Petersburg the cleanest town in Northeast Nebraska. Please don’t litter in our community. Someone has to pick up, either in the village or on one of our three highway approaches.”