Miss Nebraska will be guest speaker at TeamMates banquet

Alison Tietjen, Miss Nebraska 2017, will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Boone Central TeamMates Banquet on Sunday, April 29, starting at 6 p.m. at the Cardinal Inn conference center, Albion.

“Being the Best Version of Yourself” will be the topic for Miss Tietjen, 21 and a native of Chester.

She is a senior at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where she studies family science and plans to pursue a career in occupational therapy. Alison’s platform as Miss Nebraska is “United We Stand: Honoring Our Military.”