Storm causes outages, postponements

A late spring storm struck in the Boone County area early Saturday, April 14, causing power outages and forcing postponement of several events Saturday and Sunday.

Albion received only about 1.25 inches of snow from the storm, but ice and strong winds made travel conditions difficult and forced postponement of several events Saturday and Sunday.

Ice also led to several power outages around the area.

Cornhusker Public Power District reported over 3,000 meters without power during the storm. The storm, starting the evening of April 13, did not let up until Sunday, April 15. Counties most impacted were Boone, Nance, western Platte, Wheeler and Greeley.

“Snow was not a factor in this storm. Most of the damage was done with extremely high winds and heavy amounts of ice,” said Operations Director Mike Stockwell.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph caused cross arms and power lines to snap, leaving downed lines strung across roads and ditches.

Crews worked diligently on Saturday to restore power, but because of the heavy ice and high winds, lines continued to snap and fall. CPPD called for mutual aid from area power districts on Sunday.

Read the complete story in the April 18 Albion News & Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.