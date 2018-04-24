Boone Central music students compete at District Music Contest at Norfolk

Boone Central High School music students competed in the 2018 District Music Contest held in Norfolk last Friday, April 20.

The Boone Central groups and soloist all gave solid performances.

One of the highlights for Boone Central was an Outstanding Performance award presented to the vocal duet performance of Stephanie and Scott Wright.

Boone Central concert choir received Division 1 (superior) ratings from all three judges, earning a plaque.

Also receiving Division 1 ratings were: women’s choir; jazz choir; barbershop ensemble; vocal duet – Stephanie Wright and Scott Wright; vocal solos – Katie Heying, Julia Nore, Emma Potter, Scott Wright, and Stephanie Wright; mixed instrumental trio – Scott Wright, Seth Wright and Stephanie Wright; violin solo – Julia Nore; clarinet solos – Hailey Schademann, and Julia Nore; trombone solos – Logan Kohl and Scott Wright.

Receiving Division 2 (excellent) ratings were: concert band; vocal duet – Caleb Kohl and Jonny Lindgren; vocal solos – Abigail Huntley, Natalee Luettel, and Julia Spann; flute solo – Patricia Cleveland; clarinet solo – Stephanie Wright; alto saxophone solo – Ally Staub; French horn solo – April Johnson; and snare drum solo – Will Grape.