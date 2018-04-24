Fire destroys shed at Iwan farm

A fire broke out Monday afternoon about nine miles outside of Albion at the Ken and Donna Iwan’s farm.

Albion Fire and Rescue responded to the incident quickly.

There were eight units and 15 personnel at the scene.

Fire Chief Bruce Benne said the call came in a few minutes before 3 p.m. and the crew got to the fire around 3:10 p.m. Benne said the responders were at the site until 4 p.m.

It is suspected that embers from a cornhusk fire a few days previous were swept up in the wind and ignited near the family’s storage shed.

Inside the shed were spare tires. “We were just so happy and grateful they got here so fast,” Donna Iwan said. “If the guys wouldn’t have been out planting, I don’t know when we would have seen it. We are very lucky especially with the trees being so close to the house.”

Iwan said the family actually planned to tear down the shed this summer.

There were no injuries.