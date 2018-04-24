Kindergarten Roundup success: parents, students visit classrooms

Parents and soon-to-be kindergarteners attended Kindergarten Roundup last Friday morning at Boone Central School. After signing in and taking a photo, parents escorted their children to the correct Kindergarten classroom.

Students then had the opportunity to visit with teachers and fellow classmates. The morning concluded with a parent meeting, in which Principal Jimmy Feeney and teachers recapped the activities of the day and answered any questions.

Mrs. Hudson and Mrs. Nelson will be Kindergarten teachers for the 2018-19 school year. There will be a total of 42 kindergarten students.