Tonic Sol-fa to perform here Sunday, April 29

Albion Area Arts Council will host a performance by the popular a capella singing group, Tonic Sol-fa, this Sunday, April 29, at 7 p.m. in the Boone Central Performance Gym in Albion.

Tonic Sol-fa, an Emmy and Grammy-award winning group, has been named one of the five “must see” groups in America. They have released 10 international CDs.

Arts Council members are admitted free of charge, but there is an admission charge for nonmembers. Anyone having questions may contact Paul or Lori Hosford, 402-395-6727, or by email at arts2008@frontiernet.net.