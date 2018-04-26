Accident west of Loretto

An accident occurred today at 8:23 a.m. west of Loretto involving a 2003 Peterbilt semi headed westbound on 205th Street. The semi rolled onto its side after crossing the center line and entering the south ditch, according to Boone County Sheriff Denny Johnson. The driver, Travis Johannes of Schuyler, does not remember what happened. There were no injuries. Sheriff Johnson said they do not know what caused the accident. The driver was hauling feed for Maschhoffs.