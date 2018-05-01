Boone Central FFA annouces 2018-19 offices

Boone Central FFA Chapter announced 2018-19 offices last Thursday, April 27 at its annual banquet.

Serving as officers for the upcoming year are President Ethan Dozler, Vice-President Kelsey Thompson, Secretary Emily Groeteke, Treasurer Caitlin Nelson, Reporter Brooke Groth, Sentinel Bryce Kennedy, and Parliamentarian Kylee Rasmussen.

The new officer team will attend Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) on May 16 and 17 to begin working on plans and activities for the upcoming year.

Outgoing chapter officers from 2017-18 include President Halie Andreasen, Secretary Kelsey Thompson, Treasurer Ethan Dozler, Parliamentarian Nicholas Pelster, Reporter Tyanne Johnson and Sentinel Logan Kohl.

