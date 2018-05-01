Boone Central Honor Society inducts new members

Boone Central Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 15 new members during its annual tapping ceremony last Friday, April 27, in the school’s Performance Gym.

The new inductees include juniors Carsen Grape, Jonathan Merten and Grace Slizoski, and sophomores Emily Pelster, Erin Reynoldsen, Abby Reicks, Christopher Preister, Nilah Kahlandt, Abigail Huntley, Destiny Umbarger, Rileigh Mapel, Layne Hudson, Emily Groeteke, Brooke Groth and Lauren Hedlund.

