Boone Central Honor Society inducts new members

May 1, 2018
TAPPING CEREMONY — New members of the Boone Central High School Honor Society inducted last Friday are (front, l.-r.) Grace Slizsoki, Destiny Umbarger, Rileigh Mapel, Layne Hudson, Emily Groeteke, Brooke Groth and Lauren Hedlund, and (second row) Emily Pelster, Erin Reynoldson, Carsen Grape, Jonathan Merten, Abby Reicks, Christopher Preister, Niah Kahlandt and Abigail Huntley. Current members are (third row) Mariah Olson, Katie Goodwater, Tricia Cleveland, Ethan Dozler, Taylor Olnes, Nicole Woebbecke, Stephanie Wright, Michelle Julsen, Claire Schilousky, Maggie Cleveland and Hailey Schademann, and (back row) Paige Ketteler, Halie Andreasen, Scott Wright, Jessie Sullivan, April Johnson, Zach Reicks, Trey Zoucha and Walker Stuhr.

Boone Central Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 15 new members during its annual tapping ceremony last Friday, April 27, in the school’s Performance Gym.
The new inductees include juniors Carsen Grape, Jonathan Merten and Grace Slizoski, and sophomores Emily Pelster, Erin Reynoldsen, Abby Reicks, Christopher Preister, Nilah Kahlandt, Abigail Huntley, Destiny Umbarger, Rileigh Mapel, Layne Hudson, Emily Groeteke, Brooke Groth and Lauren Hedlund.

