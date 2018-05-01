Concerts begin this week at Boone Central

Boone Central Elementary students will perform their spring concert this Friday, May 4, starting at 1:30 p.m. in the Performance Gym, with kindergarten through sixth grades performing.

Boone Central High School Fine Arts Banquet and Spring Concert will be held Sunday, May 6. The banquet begins at 6 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m.

Boone Central Middle School will hold its Honors Night and Spring Concert on Friday, May 11, at 7 p.m.