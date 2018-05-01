Douglas L. Taylor, 70, of Tilden died Friday April 20, 2018, at his home in Tilden.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Miriam of Tilden; daughters, Kristy (David) Christensen and grandson, Ethan of Yutan and Dawn Taylor and grandsons, Laith, Ramzi, Rakan, and Metae of Corinth, TX; step-grandchildren and great grandchildren, Nate Christensen and daughter, Zoey; Megan Torres and son, Rylee, and Amanda Christensen; sister, Carol (Don) Irwin of Boerne, TX; sisters-in-law, Lloydene Taylor of Tilden and Nancy Duhachek of Seward; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Ralph and Ethel Duhacheck; brother, Carl Taylor; sister-in-law, Kay (Richard) Anderson; brother-in-law, Durword Duhachek; nephew, Shawn Duhachek; and great-niece, Susan Taylor.

Memorial services were held Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church in rural Albion with Pastor Meg Sander officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Military Honors were provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170, and American Legion Riders.