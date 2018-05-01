Wells Drug
Douglas L. Taylor

May 1, 2018

Douglas L. Taylor, 70, of Tilden died Friday April 20, 2018, at his home in Tilden.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Miriam of Tilden; daughters, Kristy (David) Christensen and grandson, Ethan of Yutan and Dawn Taylor and grandsons, Laith, Ramzi, Rakan, and Metae of Corinth, TX; step-grandchildren and great grandchildren, Nate Christensen and daughter, Zoey; Megan Torres and son, Rylee, and Amanda Christensen; sister, Carol (Don) Irwin of Boerne, TX; sisters-in-law, Lloydene Taylor of Tilden and Nancy Duhachek of Seward; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Ralph and Ethel Duhacheck; brother, Carl Taylor; sister-in-law, Kay (Richard) Anderson; brother-in-law, Durword Duhachek; nephew, Shawn Duhachek; and great-niece, Susan Taylor.
Memorial services were held Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church in rural Albion with Pastor Meg Sander officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Military Honors were provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170, and American Legion Riders.

