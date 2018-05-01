Many area farmers planting by last week

Corn planting was beginning last week in the Boone County area, with many farmers preparing equipment or already working in the fields.

Several days of strong winds lasted through the weekend and into Monday, April 30. The winds helped to dry out fields, but they also created difficult planting conditions and high fire danger.

“Winds like this cause problems with our monitors and it really slows us down,” said one area farmer.

An estimated 10 to 15 percent of corn planting was complete in the Boone County area. Planting was running five days to a week behind normal due to the cool temperatures in mid to late April. Soil temperature in the Albion area was 49 to 50 degrees on April 30.

