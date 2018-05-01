Mavis Bentley

Mavis Jean Bentley, 72, of Albion, passed away on Friday, April 27, 2018 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Mavis is survived by her husband Dean of Albion; three children: Ken (Laci) Bentley of Gibbon, Stacy (Ken) Glaser of Kearney, Tori Bentley of Dallas, TX; six grandchildren: Harlie, Coltin, Jade, Bentley, Dylan, and Sydney; sister-in-law: Lynne Baller of Sioux City, IA; as well as nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Paul and Pearl Bentley, brother-in-law Tim Baller, and aunt June Bentley.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Albion with Rev. Janet Burgel officiating. Interment followed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.