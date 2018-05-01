Michael Moore

Michael “Scooter” A. Moore, 54, of Cedar Rapids passed away, Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at his home in Cedar Rapids.

Mike is survived by his wife Kim of Cedar Rapids and their fur baby Shadow; sister Patricia (William) Heiser of Columbus; two brothers: Robert (Norma) Moore of Cedar Rapids and James (Beverly) Moore of Glenville; mother-in-law Janice Carskadon of Columbus; sister-in-law Sandy Carskadon of Ord; brother-in-law Rod Carskadon of Columbus; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law Clay Carskadon.

There was a Celebration of Life open house on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at the American Legion in Cedar Rapids.

Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.