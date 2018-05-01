St. Edward will honor 12 grads this Saturday

St. Edward High School will honor 12 senior graduates at commencement exercises in the school gym this Saturday, May 5, at 2 p.m.

There are seven boys and five girls in this year’s St. Edward graduating class.

Their class motto is: “Chase your dreams, but always know the road that’ll lead you home again,” by Tim McGraw.

The class is featured on page 8 of this week’s Albion News.

Graduations are featured throughout the month of May in Boone County. Riverside High School will hold commencement Saturday, May 12, honoring 18 senior graduates.

Boone Central will honor more than 40 graduates at commencement Sunday, May 20.