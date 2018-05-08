18 seniors will graduate May 12 at Riverside High

Diplomas will be presented to 18 senior graduates from Riverside High School this Saturday, May 12.

Commencement will begin at 2 p.m. in the Riverside Gym, Cedar Rapids.

The senior class this year includes 10 girls and eight boys.

Their class motto is: “We may not have it all together, but together we have it all.”

The class is featured on page 10 of this week’s Albion News.

Boone Central will have the final high school commencement of county schools on Sunday, May 20.

