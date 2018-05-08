Boone Central students home from trip to Washington, DC

Boone Central students and teachers returned from their Close Up trip with new experiences and knowledge.

With over 40 years of experience, Close Up is the nation’s largest non-profit and non-partisan citizenship education organization. From April 29 to May 4, 2018, nine Boone Central juniors and one senior traveled with Boone Central teachers Cassie Olson and Dan Zoucha to participate in the Close Up program.

While in Washington, DC on Close Up, students had the chance to live and learn with peers from around the country, while engaging in seminars with policymakers and explorations of historical sites, memorials, and government offices.

“We believe it is important for our young people to experience our nation’s history in person, as well as debate issues and hear different points of view from their peers across the country,” Olson said. “Boone Central students had incredible experiences during their week in our nation’s capital. They enjoyed seeing and learning more about the WWII, Korean, and Vietnam war memorials and getting to see national monuments in person, such as the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials.”

