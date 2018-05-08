Local business, ‘Fringe & Skin,’ offers skin care options to community

By Gabby Christensen

It’s always important to feel comfortable in one’s own skin—according to licensed Cosmetologist and Esthetician, Stephanie Thome, who opened her own cosmetology and esthetics business, Fringe & Skin, in 2014.

Thome, who recently began operating her business within Kay Nicole Salon in Albion, has paired her talent in cosmetology and esthetics with a passion for improving the lives of others.

Thome, who is originally from Petersburg, always knew she wanted to pursue a career in cosmetology. However, it wasn’t until a college visit that she realized she also wanted to pursue esthetics.

“I would now say that I’m probably a little more passionate about skin care,” Thome said.

She received her education in both esthetics and cosmetology from the College of Hair Design in Lincoln. Upon completing schooling in 2010, Thome worked in Lincoln.

In 2014, she married her husband, Corey, and moved to his hometown of Spalding. Together they have a daughter, Raeya.

Prior to working at Kay Nicole Salon, Thome was practicing at the Healthy Back in Albion.

Thome also operates out of her home salon in Spalding, where she offers hair styling, colors and cuts.

Throughout the week, Thome splits her time between Kay Nicole Salon and her at-home salon. Additionally, she teaches yoga at the Boone County Fitness Center.

“I’ve always been extremely passionate about the holistic side of natural healing,” Thome said. “So I feel like everything I do is kind of related.”

At Kay Nicole Salon, Thome offers various skin treatments that can be used for relaxation or problem solving, including facials, exfoliations and light therapy. Some masks include green tea, lavender, and cucumber. She also offers waxing and will begin offering spray tanning in the near future.

