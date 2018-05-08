Petersburg company is low bidder on trail project

A Petersburg company, B&S Concrete, LLC, was the apparent low bidder on the Boone County trails project.

Four sealed bids were opened at Albion City Hall Thursday afternoon, May 3.

B&S Concrete entered a bid of $326,147.50 for the 1.8-mile project that will circle the Boone County Fairgrounds property and Fuller Park in Albion.

Estimated start date is June 1, 2018, with completion anticipated by Sept. 30, 2018.

Coming in a close second in the bidding was C & J Construction, LLC of Albion, at $344,060.

Other bidders were Saul Ramos Construction Co. of Sutton at $421,222, and Bierman Contracting, Inc. of Columbus.

The Trails Committee met Thursday night, May 3, and voted to recommend acceptance of the low bid from B&S Concrete. The Albion City Council will consider official acceptance of the bid at their May 8 regular meeting.