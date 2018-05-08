On Sunday May 13, 2018 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding, seven Spalding Academy Catholic School seniors will participate in their high school commencement at 2 p.m.
Special guests will be Father Antony Thekkekara, Principal Amy Mckay, and School Board President Tim Esch.
Guest speaker for the afternoon will be Mrs. Kerri Alderman, a Spalding Academy alumna.
The seven graduates are: Daniel Paul Carraher, Paul Jerome Diessner, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Dozler, Anna Mary Esch, Spencer Michael Leslie, Mariah Anne Murphy and Joshua Michael Tenski.
Seven set to graduate from Spalding Academy
On Sunday May 13, 2018 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding, seven Spalding Academy Catholic School seniors will participate in their high school commencement at 2 p.m.