Two contested races loom in county primary election

Contested races for District 1 Boone County Commissioner and for Boone County Attorney will highlight the county’s primary election next Tuesday, May 15.

The two Republican candidates for the District 1 Commissioner seat are incumbent Hilary Maricle of Albion and challenger Ben Rutten of Cedar Rapids.

In the race for Boone County Attorney, the two Democratic candidates are incumbent James W. Ely, Jr. of St. Edward and challenger John V. Morgan of Fullerton.

Winners of both races will likely be determined in the primary election, unless there is a valid write-in candidate filing before the general election in either race.

All other county, school, city and village races will be decided in the November general election.

