Boone Central Commencement will be Sunday

Boone Central High School will hold its annual commencement exercises this Sunday, May 20, at 2 p.m. in the new school gym.

At 41 members, the 2018 class is one of the smaller classes in recent years. It includes 21 girls and 20 boys.

This week’s Albion News and Petersburg Press include a special four-page section saluting the 2018 Boone Central graduates.