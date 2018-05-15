Commmunity club discussed setting up fitness equipment

Setting up the fitness equipment was discussed at the May 7, 2018 Petersburg Community Club meeting.

Since footings will need to be poured, President Tina Stokes asked if the club should hire someone to do the work, and the equipment could be quite difficult to set up.

Larry Temme stated, “When the equipment in the downtown park was set up, someone from that company came to help with construction. The community provided the labor.”

This equipment was ordered from the same company. It was expensive and must be installed properly. They will be contacted to inquire if someone will come to Petersburg.

Stokes will apply for a zoning permit for the fence around the downtown park. It was decided to only install a fence on the south side of the park. The reason for not putting the fence on the east side is that it could cause an issue for the village for snow removal. The snow being pushed into the fence could also damage the fence and could possibly present an issue with setting up the grillers for the Bash in the Burg.

All agreed there will need to be at least one walk through gate.

The carnival committee has met. At this time, it looks like Tuesday remains kid’s night. On Wednesday, Great Plains State Bank will provide the barbecue. The fire department will provide kid’s water fights, and later, the Petersburg Fire Department will host a competition with surrounding town teams.

Members voted to give $25 to each participating team.

Read the complete story in the May 16 Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.