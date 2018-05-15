Summer enrichment course planned May 29-31 at Olson Nature Preserve

Boone Central faculty members will be teaching a summer enrichment course for current sixth and seventh grade students at Olson Nature Preserve Tuesday through Thursday, May 29-31.

Using nature as a text, the students will explore various topics in English, history, science and the arts. Lonnie Zrust will provide the lunches, with a menu that ranges from peach cobbler to cornbread cooked over a fire. Science teachers Mitch Osborn and Michael Volker will help students find unique bugs and plants in the seven ecosystems. Cheri Blocher will work with the students in theater and writing in the natural setting. Cassie Olson and Dan Zoucha will instruct in pioneer living.

The program is funded by the Albion Educational Foundation and Boone Central Schools. Each day will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. Applications must be returned to the Petersburg Middle School or Boone Central High School office by May 18.