Young, surgery department receive awards

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) has named Kathy Young the 2018 Caring Kind recipient.

When accepting her award, Kathy said of BCHC, “As long as we always put the patient first, we will continue to be successful.”

Kathy has been a medical records clerk at BCHC since April of 1987. She is an all-around kind person who always has a smile on her face and is pleasant, helpful and caring to everyone.

In the course of her job, Kathy helps many departments at BCHC by sending records for consults and other appointments, making sure charts have the information they need, helping get notes and test results from specialty providers, and assisting clinic nurses with referrals and other documentation.

All the departments enjoy working with Kathy. A fellow staff member commented, “She is always cheerful and has kind words to say when you see her.”

Kathy is dedicated, caring, and kind. She has done her job professionally without complaining for 31 years and is more than deserving of the Caring Kind award.

The surgery department was named BCHC’s Department of the Year. Surgery is well known for their hard work, expert care and the wonderful support they offer each other as they care for their patients.

