Rutten, Morgan win seats in primary vote Tuesday

A newly elected county attorney and newly elected county commissioner advanced from the primary election in Boone County Tuesday, May 15.

John V. Morgan won the Democratic race for county attorney over incumbent James W. Ely, Jr. by a margin of 237 to 101.

In the Republican District 1 Commissioner race, challenger Ben Rutten of Cedar Rapids defeated incumbent Hilary Maricle, 317 to 124.

Voters in Albion approved renewal of the city’s economic development program by a five to one margin, with 223 votes in favor and 44 votes against the program.

The 10-year program allocates one-quarter of one percent from city sales tax receipts toward economic development.

Cedar Rapids voters approved their village lottery issue by a margin of 106 in favor to 52 opposed. Proceeds of the lottery are to be used for community betterment projects and property tax relief.

A portion of Boone County voters also cast ballots in the Newman Grove Public School bond election. The $9.5 million bond measure carried in Boone County with 36 votes in favor to 20 votes against.

The county’s Republican voters solidly backed incumbent U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, Third District Congressman Adrian Smith and Gov. Pete Ricketts. They also favored Bob Evnen for secretary of state and John Murante for state treasurer in contested races.

Democrats in Boone County favored Jane Raybould for U.S. Senate, and Bob Krist for Nebraska Governor.

Boone County Clerk Kathy Thorberg said the county had a 37.6 percent voter turnout, with 1,399 ballots cast. The county has 3,722 registered voters.