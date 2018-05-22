Hilary Maricle takes on new role in Sustainable Ag Officers Council

Hilary Maricle of Albion has taken on a new role as a spokesperson for U.S. agriculture.

She and five other ag producers from around the United States are serving as Sustainability Officers with the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance (USFRA).

According to the USFRA: “The food industry makes new product claims, procurement and sourcing decisions daily to appease consumer demands, without consulting farmers and ranchers. As more companies shift sourcing decisions, citing sustainability goals at the heart of their efforts, the end result could be fundamental changes in farming structures.”

USFRA created the Sustainability Officers Council to provide food companies with access to the farmer and rancher perspective. The organization deems it “critical for farmers and ranchers to have a voice in conversations with others in the supply chain about sustainability, food and agriculture.”

The Sustainability Officers Council allows anyone who would like to speak with a farmer or rancher about current and future sustainability practices in agriculture to easily set up a meeting through USFRA.

Maricle will provide her perspective as a cattle, pig, corn and soybean producer in Nebraska.

