American Pickers to film in Nebraska

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are excited to return to Nebraska. They plan to film episodes of the hit series American Pickers throughout the region in early summer.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on History.

The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Read the complete story in the May 23 Albion News & Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.