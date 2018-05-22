Area Gold Star Families receive Honor Medals

Gold Star Families of the Boone and Greeley County area recently received Honor Medals in memory of their loved ones from two national organizations.

On May 21st, Ken and Donna Iwan received an official replica of the Purple Heart from the “Band of Brothers” along with a heartfelt letter.

The back of the medal is inscribed with Ed Iwan’s name and the date he was killed in action.

Donna Iwan also received a Purple Heart in memory of her brother, Ed Dugan, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War.

The Band of Brothers, an organization of U.S. Army veterans, honors Gold Star Families in this way, because “we know that all family members paid a significant price for the loss of the Warrior in your family. All gave some, some gave all.”

The Iwans, along with Leone Green and Lucy Morgan, residents of the Good Samaritan Society in Albion, also received Gold Star Honor Medallions.

