Boone Central grads onto ‘next step’

Boone Central student speakers emphasized preparations for the future during commencement exercises last Sunday, May 20, honoring the 41 graduates of 2018 in the new school gym.

“The real world can be scary with taxes, insurance, debt and other adult-ly things, but it’s time to move forward with our lives,” said salutatorian April Johnson. “It’s time to start college and figure out our career paths. It’s time to become more independent and meet new people.”

Jessie Sullivan, valedictorian, said the graduates will take the experiences and lessons learned at Boone Central into the “next steps” of their lives.

“I look at my classmates, and I see the type of people we all strive to be,” said Sullivan. “Our class is full of kind people, the ones you’d like to be your neighbors someday. It’s full of hard workers, determined to accomplish their goals in life and never settle for anything less. It’s full of leaders who are ready to take on whatever life has to throw at them.”

Both speakers thanked parents, teachers, staff and the community at large for support and guidance throughout their school years.

Nicole Woebbecke served as master of ceremonies and introduced the class speakers.

