Boone Central Public School will honor retiring teachers this year with an end of year celebration this Friday, May 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the commons area (east entrance).
A presentation will be made at 2:30 p.m.
Retiring teachers this year are Dale Bonge, middle school teacher, and Joye Anderson and Elaine Beckman, elementary teachers.
Students will be dismissed for the year Friday at 11:30 a.m. (Petersburg campus) and 11:50 a.m. (Albion campus).
Boone Central plans open house for retiring teachers
