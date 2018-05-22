Boone Central plans open house for retiring teachers

Boone Central Public School will honor retiring teachers this year with an end of year celebration this Friday, May 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the commons area (east entrance).

A presentation will be made at 2:30 p.m.

Retiring teachers this year are Dale Bonge, middle school teacher, and Joye Anderson and Elaine Beckman, elementary teachers.

Students will be dismissed for the year Friday at 11:30 a.m. (Petersburg campus) and 11:50 a.m. (Albion campus).