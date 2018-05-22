Wells Drug
Special Events

Boone Central plans open house for retiring teachers

May 22, 2018

Boone Central Public School will honor retiring teachers this year with an end of year celebration this Friday, May 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the commons area (east entrance).
A presentation will be made at 2:30 p.m.
Retiring teachers this year are Dale Bonge, middle school teacher, and Joye Anderson and Elaine Beckman, elementary teachers.
Students will be dismissed for the year Friday at 11:30 a.m. (Petersburg campus) and 11:50 a.m. (Albion campus).

