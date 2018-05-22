Native American history lesson

Boone Central second graders gathered in the performance gym last Friday to hear a presentation by Albion native, Paul Hosford, who is also co-director of the Albion Arts Council. Hosford told stories of Native American culture and history. He also passed around artifacts found on his farm outside of Albion, where Native American mounds have been discovered. Hosford explained the uses of the artifacts and answered various questions from the students.

Read the complete story in the May 23 Albion News & Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.