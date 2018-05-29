BCHC unveils games, prizes for Health Palooza to be held June 14

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) is gearing up for a huge Health Palooza on June 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Albion’s city park and the lot behind the medical clinic.

“The Health Palooza is sure to be a great time for all ages,” said BCHC Public Relations Director Aprill Murphy. “We hope everyone will mark their calendars and plan to join the fun.”

Eight clowns from Carson’s Cow Tippers Clown Alley will be on site to amaze and inspire laughs with glitter tattoos, balloon animals and goofy entertainment. BCHC’s surgery department will host a life-sized operation game and giant blow-up colon. The information technology (IT) department will give virtual tours with virtual reality glasses.

Money and prizes will be flying with the money machine. People can jump inside the wind tunnel and grab as much as they can before time runs out.

The State Patrol is bringing their Ultra Cockpit Driving Simulator, which uses three computer screens for wide-angled viewing of the more than 200 realistic driving scenarios and exercises that test driving skills.

The Roll-Over Unit from the State Patrol will be on site, too. It vividly shows what happens without a seatbelt in a rollover crash to remind drivers young and old how vital it is to wear your seatbelt.

Read the complete story in the May 30 Albion News & Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.