Cops & Bobbers coming up June 9

Area youngsters and their parents are invited to enjoy the third annual Cops & Bobbers fishing event on Saturday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Stevenson’s Lake southwest of Petersburg.

There will be three age groups this year — one to five years old, six to 10, and 11 to 15. Prizes will be awarded to the biggest fish caught in each age group.

Parental supervision is required for all participating youth.

All area youth are welcome to take part, and free T-shirts will be given to all who were pre-registered by May 18.

Hot dogs will be served for lunch after fishing, and free-will donations are welcome.

The event is sponsored by Boone County law enforcement.