Newman Grove Medical Clinic to host open house Monday

The new Newman Grove Medical Clinic will host an open house on Monday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic is located at 108 N. First Street, right next door to the old clinic. A sack lunch will be provided while supplies last.

“This has been a smooth project from the start, and we’re excited to open our doors for our patients,” said President and CEO Tanya Sharp.

Construction began on the clinic in October. The finishing touches were completed at the end of May when staff began moving equipment and supplies to the new building.

The clinic is a Behlen steel building and nearly a replica of the Boone County Health Center’s (BCHC) Spalding Medical Clinic. It features two exam rooms, a larger room for medical procedures, a large laboratory, restrooms, a spacious front lobby and reception area, foyer, break room, and doctor’s office.

