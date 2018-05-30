Wells Drug
Boone Central teachers honored at open house

May 30, 2018
Joye Anderson, retiring kindergarten teacher, fondly recounts memories gathered over her years of teaching during Friday’s event.

Teaching staff and their friends and family gathered at Boone Central Friday for an end of the year celebration honoring retiring teachers.
Callie Nelson, special education teacher, emceed the presentation. This year, retiring teachers include: Dale Bonge, Joye Anderson and Elaine Beckman.
Bonge, a math and PE teacher, has been teaching for 39 years.
Anderson, a kindergarten teacher, has been teaching nearly 30 years.
Beckman, a second grade teacher, has been teaching for 43 years.

Dale Bonge
Elaine Beckman
