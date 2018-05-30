Boone Central teachers honored at open house

Teaching staff and their friends and family gathered at Boone Central Friday for an end of the year celebration honoring retiring teachers.

Callie Nelson, special education teacher, emceed the presentation. This year, retiring teachers include: Dale Bonge, Joye Anderson and Elaine Beckman.

Bonge, a math and PE teacher, has been teaching for 39 years.

Anderson, a kindergarten teacher, has been teaching nearly 30 years.

Beckman, a second grade teacher, has been teaching for 43 years.