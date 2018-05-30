Car show, alumni events coming up Saturday, June 16

Wells Drug
Albion will be hosting the Albion and Boone Central alumni on Saturday, June 16, with a variety of events planned.
The annual Louis Hoppe Memorial 5K run will be Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Smoke n Chrome car show downtown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Legends Golf Tournament will start at 8:30 a.m. Tours of Boone Central School start at 11 a.m., and the Alumni Banquet Saturday evening will begin with a 5:30 p.m. social hour and 6 p.m. banquet at the Albion Country Club.

