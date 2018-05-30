Petersburg Cruise Night set for June 9

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department’s annual poker run, cruise and dance will be held Saturday, June 9, on Main Street in Petersburg.

The poker run begins the day’s events with check-in from 10 to 11 a.m. at Knotty Pine, and the ride begins at 11 a.m.

Cruisin’ the Burg will be from 5 to 8 p.m., and a dance will be held from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with music by The Back 40 Band.

The free will donation barbecue meal will be served at the fire hall beginning at 5 p.m. Car and motorcycle show awards will be presented, and raffle drawings will be held at 10 p.m.