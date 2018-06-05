Amber Becker will represent Albion on BCHC Foundation

Amber Becker will represent Albion on the Boone County Health Center (BCHC) Foundation Board of Directors. Becker is one of four new members to be named to the board for a four-year term.

“Our board members are key players in helping the Foundation carry out our mission,” said BCHC Foundation Director Aprill Murphy. “We’re grateful they offer their time to serve.”

Becker is an Albion alumni and the wife of farmer Jason Becker. She is a stay-at-home mom to twin two-year-olds Brooklyn and Braxton, and a member of the Boone County Emerging Leaders.

In her free time, Becker enjoys gardening, camping, playing volleyball and spending time with her family. She is looking forward to being more involved in her town again, now that her kids are a little older.

Becker said she believes in the value BCHC brings to the area. “BCHC offers some services that are often only available in larger cities, but with a small town feel,” said Becker. “The doctors truly care about their patients on a professional and personal level.”

