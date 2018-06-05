Petersburg Cruise Night set Saturday

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department’s annual poker run, cruise and dance will be held this Saturday, June 9, on Main Street in Petersburg.

The poker run begins the day’s events with check-in from 10 to 11 a.m. at Knotty Pine, and the ride beginning at 11 a.m.

Cruisin’ the Burg will be from 5 to 8 p.m., and a dance will be held from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with music by The Back 40 Band.

The free will donation barbecue meal will be served at the fire hall beginning at 5 p.m. Car and motorcycle show awards will be presented, and raffle drawings will be held at 10 p.m.