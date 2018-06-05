Tractor Relay hit town Monday

Roughly 50 antique tractors paraded through Albion Monday as part of Tractor Relay Across Nebraska (TRAN), a nine-day tractor drive intended to raise funds for Operation Comfort Warriors. This program helps wounded, injured or ill military personnel by providing them with comfort items not usually offered by the government.

Recently, Operation Comfort Warriors donated “baby kits” to new military parents.

On Monday, there were about 60 people involved in the tractor relay, including drivers and support personnel. Those involved are antique tractor owners who enjoy driving their tractors and making a difference.

Some drivers participate for all nine days, while some join for fewer days.

The group came from Lindsay and headed to Ericson after stopping for lunch in Albion.

The “tractor cade” traveled west on Fairview Street and then circled around GSS Wolf Home and Fuller Park, where some onlookers took in the scene. The group then headed to Gayle Noble’s machinery storage shed.

Noble served as host for their stop in Albion, and more than 100 people were on hand for the lunch, where a free-will donation was taken.

Scotty Andreasen, TRAN 2018 segment leader, said the group becomes a second family during the nine days.

