Nelson stars in White NEN All-Star Classic win

The 6th Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic was once again played in searing heat, but that did not stop the competitors from putting on quite a show at Norfolk’s Veteran’s Memorial Field.

The explosive action on the field matched the hot temps, with numerous offensive records broken during the White’s 40-35 victory that evened the brief all-star series at 3-3.

A nine-yard touchdown pass from O’Neill’s Alex Thramer to Cody Nelson of Boone Central/Newman Grove on the first play of the fourth quarter gave the White a commanding 40-13 lead before the Reds stormed back with three scores in the final 9:39 to fall just five points short.

In all, eleven new records were set in Saturday’s contest. The teams unofficially combined for 1,017 total yards.

Thramer was named the White’s Offensive MVP after completing 23-of-28 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns and running for a fourth score. Wayne’s Beau Bowers and Bryce Kerkman of West Holt nearly matched that effort, combining for 412 passing yards and two touchdowns. Kerkman also scored the Red’s final three TDs on runs of four, two and nine yards.

In the previous five Northeast Nebraska All-Star Classics, there had never been a 100-yard receiver. Saturday, there were three, led by Mason Lee of Wayne snaring 10 receptions for 255 yards and three touchdowns for the Red team. Battle Creek’s Stone Kraft caught eight passes for 158 yards and a score, while White teammate Nelson had six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Even with all of the offense, one new defensive record was also established, as Crofton’s Jaden Janssen recorded a game-high 13 tackles.

Lee was selected the Red Offensive MVP following the game. Defensive MVP’s were M.J. Montgomery of Norfolk High for the White (5 tackles, fumble rec.) and Kelby Schaefer of Norfolk Catholic for the Red (7 tackles).

Nelson, who did yeoman duty both ways, helped the White get off to a good start with an early interception.

Caden Ranslem of Boone Central/Newman Grove played in the defensive line for the White and was credited with one tackle. Another BC/NG selectee, Levi Krueger, was unable to play due to injury.

