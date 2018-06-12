FOR RENT

APARTMENT FOR RENT: In Albion. One large two bedroom apartment. Call 402-920-3582.

HOUSE FOR RENT in Petersburg, 402-741-5721.

NEWER HOME FOR rent in Petersburg. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with garage. Call 402-741-1189.

FOR SALE

510 AND 514 Ida Street, Fullerton on two lots with newer two-car garage and shop area. Selling property together. Asking $26,000. If interested, call 308-946-3051 (evenings).

FOR SALE BY Owner: Downtown Albion business building, 112 South 4th Street, 22 x 80 feet. Call 402-395-2576.

HUGE MOVING SALE Friday, June 15, 3 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 16, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1212 Martin Ave., Albion. Exercise bike, high chair, furniture, decorations, household, lawn items and more!

NIGHT CRAWLERS / FISHING supplies. New order of fishing tackle in stock at Leifeld Hardware and Furniture, downtown Petersburg, 402-386-5487.

SEVEN GARDEN DUST, $10.95 for 3-pack (three, l lb. containers) at Leifeld Hardware and Furniture, downtown Petersburg, 402-386-5487.

JARECKI GREENHOUSE SALE: 33% off all annuals and vegetables; 25% off hanging baskets.

WANTED

ALL PURPOSE PROPERTIES: Lawn care, property management and maintenance, interior/exterior painting and more. Call for your free estimate, 402-920-2845.

MISCELLANEOUS

BIRTHRIGHT (alternative to abortion): Problem pregnancy and need help? Call 402-379-1004. Office hours: weekdays 2-5 p.m.; Thurs. 7-8 p.m.; Sat. 10-11 a.m. Birthright, Skyview Medical Center, 1009 N. 15th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

AN ALBION NEWS Gift Certificate makes a perfect gift any time of the year. One size fits all!! Stop in and see about one today at 328 W. Church Street, Albion. We also have Visa and MasterCard option. Call 402-395-2115.