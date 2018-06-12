Bible School underway here through Friday

Albion Community Vacation Bible School started Monday, June 11, and will continue through this Friday, June 15, for children from age four through the fifth grade.

Bible School is held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon daily, and is sponsored by the United Methodist Churches of Albion and Loretto, St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Zion Lutheran Church.

The public is invited to the closing program of Bible School on Friday, June 15, beginning at 12 noon at the Zion Lutheran Church.