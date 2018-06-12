Boone County Emerging Leaders welcomed Curt Tomasevicz Wednesday night at the Cardinal Inn. Tomasevicz presented a speech and then passed around his gold and bronze Olympic medal. He also stayed for photos and autographs. The Emerging Leaders are still in search of a representative from Petersburg. Attending were: back, l.-r., Curt Tomasevicz, Lindsey Christman, Amber Becker, Amanda Ford and Todd Ford; (front) Michelle Olson, Alida Choat-Kurtenbach, Dani OIson and Brandi Yosten.